Nobody touches All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day, but Halloween – with its ‘trick or treat’ – is welcome as an additional holiday to import, but without sweeping away traditions. Word of pediatrician. Italo Farnetani explains why, in his opinion, it makes sense to allow young people to ‘celebrate’ it, even more so this year: “These are days in which we witness stories of violence, war and death documented by terrible and crude images. In this context, a moment of aggregation based on joy and a spirit of celebration is positive and useful for young people – the full professor of the Ludes University-United Campus of Malta observes to Adnkronos Salute – And if it was going well before the pandemic Covid-19, these opportunities are even more important now, after the two years of lockdown, of Dad and web-based relationships”, experienced by Italians under 18 and beyond. “All this is even more necessary”, reiterates the expert.

The children’s white coat likes the idea that, with the excuse of knocking in masks and looking for sweets on neighbors’ doors, the kids can spend time in groups and outside the home. “I have expressed myself several times in favor of the Halloween celebration, understood as an additional celebration compared to those specific to each territory and each population. I judged it positively as an additional moment of aggregation, socialization and contrast to sedentary life It is a moment in which especially the little ones work to prepare objects, sweets, sweets”, the same masks to wear, “and it is also a way to meet and be in the open air. All this is useful for interpersonal relationships and identification in the peer group. Another crucial element is staying away from a sedentary lifestyle and the use of electronic media of all kinds”, reasons Farnetani.

To those who often point the finger at imported holidays, the pediatrician replies that everything depends on how these ‘foreign habits’ are imported: “I repeat, Halloween is fine as an additional holiday. And this does not exclude another important aspect: the holidays linked to the territory and traditions, to the history and daily life of the various populations, must be preserved, increased and safeguarded. They are collective and family roots. And children need this to grow: real roots, as are all forms of tradition, and of personal and community history. “They are the ones that will provide important points of reference, even when the body, mind and affections change during growth. A point of support. It is therefore good to add a few more celebrations, even if imported and globalised. Always safeguarding the traditional ones “, concludes the doctor.