Somatrogon, the innovative long-acting growth hormone for the treatment of GH deficiency in children, developed by Pfizer, has obtained reimbursement in our country. The new therapeutic option, which allows young patients to go from a daily treatment injection to one a week, was presented today by Pfizer in a meeting with the media in Rome, dedicated to exploring the clinical and psychological aspects of a rare pathology whose prevalence ranges from 1/4000 to 1/10,000 children.

“35 years have passed since the first recombinant growth hormone to treat GH deficiency in pediatric age was made available to patients and healthcare professionals – states Barbara Capaccetti, medical director of Pfizer Italia – In all these years the pharmaceutical industry has continued to research new formulations to reduce the impact of therapy on the quality of life of young patients and their families and improve adherence to treatment. Today, finally, we are faced with the first and innovative long-lasting growth hormone of action for GH deficiency, which we remember is a rare pathology with important psychological repercussions. Like Pfizer we are thrilled to have managed to innovate the standard of care and to be able to offer a new therapeutic option in line with our aim: Innovations that they change patients’ lives”. The new therapeutic option – we read in a note – significantly reduces the burden of treatment, with potential advantages such as: reduction in the frequency of injections, potential improvement in clinical results thanks to greater adherence, reduction of burden of the disease on the patient, family and carers, as well as improving the tolerability and acceptability of treatment.

“The daily administration of growth hormone, although safe and effective, requires the involvement and perseverance of the family and the patient for its correct compliance until the child completes its growth – underlines Marco Cappa, head of the Area Research and Innovative Therapies for Endocrinopathies Bambino Gesù hospital in Rome – It is estimated that up to two thirds of children with GH deficiency may miss more than one daily dose per week. Early and correct diagnosis and observation of treatment are essential to obtain the desired results and normalize growth. In this sense, the novelty of a long-acting GH such as somatrogon has the potential to improve poor adherence and improve quality of life, which are fundamental unmet needs in the pediatric population with GH deficiency. It can help reduce the stress of daily therapy and reduce the burden on caregivers.”

GH deficiency (GHD) is a rare disease characterized by inadequate secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland. It can be congenital or acquired, although in most cases its etiology is unknown and it is called idiopathic GHD. If not diagnosed and treated in time, it causes growth retardation in children and adolescents, leading to insufficient growth and can affect skeletal mineralization, muscle strength and lipid metabolism. During the meeting, the experts also focused on the difficulties that children and adolescents suffering from GHD can encounter in relation to their psychological well-being and social relationships, and how these can sometimes impact on reduced adherence to therapy.

“The complexity of the therapeutic regimen, forgetfulness, the discomfort of the injection, psychological barriers such as social phobia, stigma or the caregiver’s burden are among the factors that influence the failure of therapeutic adherence and constitute a significant burden of disease in clinical, social and economic terms. In this sense – explains Serena Barello, associate professor of Health Psychology at the University of Pavia, Department of Nervous System and Behavioral Sciences – the weekly treatment of GH deficiency, compared to the daily one, can favor a new normality, both in both patients and family members, who can thus better calibrate their routine, manage the treatment with more tranquility and less stress, and consequently elaborate the process of acceptance and adaptation to the disease”. Understanding the consequences of GH deficiency, as well as awareness of the causes and factors that determine poor adherence, are essential to better support young patients and their families and direct them towards early diagnosis and treatment.

“Even today, too often, the diagnosis of GH deficiency arrives late, mostly because some easy alarm bells are underestimated or not picked up at all – concludes Cinzia Sacchetti, president of Afadoc, Association of Families of Individuals with GH Deficit Growth Hormone and other Rare Pathologies – Expanding knowledge of this rare disease in the population means allowing many more people to reach the diagnosis in time and carry out correct treatment. A long acting solution can certainly facilitate the management of therapy. The problems linked to this rare disease and its management are not always clearly evident, which is why it is crucial to spread knowledge as much as possible, so that parents understand how important it is to monitor the growth of their children and that family paediatricians know how to direct and guide them towards the figure of the specialist”. The safety and effectiveness of somatrogon – concludes the note – have been demonstrated in a randomized phase 3 study conducted in more than 20 countries to compare the safety and its effectiveness compared to somatropin administered once a day. day, in a sample of 224 prepubertal children with untreated GH deficiency. The study met its primary endpoint of non-inferiority of somatrogon compared to somatropin, as measured by annual growth velocity at 12 months. The new growth hormone , developed by Pfizer, was well tolerated in the study and had a safety profile comparable to that of somatropin. If you miss a dose you can give somatrogon within 3 days (72 hours).