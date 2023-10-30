October 29, 2023

The words of Pecco Bagnaia

Pecco Bagnaia spoke at the end of the race in Thailand, which ended in second place after a comeback (thanks also to the penalty inflicted on Binder): “It seemed to me like it was in a video game, the return to the leaders wasn’t easy due to the degradation of the tyres, however it goes good second place for the championship.”

The world champion also tried to win: “I don’t know what the other two did, I braked hard and had to go on the outside to avoid hitting them. I found myself first, but I knew that on that trajectory I would have taken a fairing and so it was.”

“I took a lot of beatings, but it was a fun race. I put aside the wear of the rear tire, I wasn’t incisive in the three main accelerations and I lacked a bit of inspiration. However, second place is good for the championship. Starting sixth wasn’t ideal because I was involved in many battles and the degradation of the tires was excessive. Martin, always staying in front, was also able to manage his situation as best as possible.”

“This weekend I struggled with the soft tyres, because they had a different construction. It’s a shame, because I had a great pace and had I been in front, I could have had a lead race with a margin of 6/7 tenths over the others. However, they are important points for the World Championship”, concluded Bagnaia.

©Getty Images