October 25, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia’s words ahead of the weekend in Thailand

A few days before the Thai GP, Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia expressed himself about his feelings regarding the upcoming race weekend, where the number 1 will be called upon to defend his 27-point lead in the standings over Jorge Martin.

“I’m happy to be back in Thailand, where the warmth and passion of the crowd are always incredible. After Japan, Indonesia and Australia, tracks where we also struggled last year, it’s nice to be back on this circuit usually we have always been fast. Last year we faced the race in difficult conditions with rain and we were competitive, finishing third. This year too the weather will be uncertain, but I am confident that we can do well in any condition. I don’t see it’s time to get on track in Buriram” these are the words of Pecco Bagnaia.

Teammate Enea Bastianini also spoke to the official Ducati channels, ahead of the weekend in Thailand: “I’m happy to return to racing here. This will be my second time on the Chang International Circuit with the MotoGP. Unlike the 2022, I hope the weather conditions will be better. Last year the race was very difficult due to the rain, but I still managed to get a good sixth place. The goal this year will be to try to be fast straight away and get a good position in qualifying. Together with my team we will work to be ready for both the Sprint Race and the Grand Prix.”

©Getty Images