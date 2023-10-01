29 September 2023

Pecco Bagnaia’s words after FP2 of the Japanese GP

After the second place obtained in the FP2 of the Japanese GP, the Ducati rider Pecco Bagnaia wanted to analyze his performance for the microphones of the “Gazzetta dello Sport”.

“I’m very satisfied because I can finally force the braking and push as I want and for my driving style it’s important. We’ve made a good step compared to the last two weekends. We managed to find the right balance in mileage and braking. First the the bike always tended to take me a little wide, whereas now when I decided to push I was able to do so without problems and it showed clearly” began the Ducati rider.

“There was a great desire to react. India served as a lesson for us, because it taught us that we must always stay on track and that there is always something to learn. I thank my team who worked hard and stayed up late to find a solution” added Pecco Bagnaia.

©Getty Images