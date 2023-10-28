October 26, 2023

The words of Davide Tardozzi

Davide Tardozzi took stock of the situation in the title race: “Martin is only at 27 points and therefore has the chance to win the world championship. Pecco has done a fantastic job, but it is not yet enough: he will need a very ready mental attitude that I think it’s the key to winning. Pecco already went through it last year, even if it was different because he had to recover, and having already experienced this situation will give him strength. This year Pecco has made some mistakes, but it’s also grown: he has more confidence in himself, a greater consideration of his possibilities, a closer relationship with the track engineer and he manages to change his speed from Saturday to Sunday and this is a characteristic of champions”.

“If you are in the Factory team you know that the only objective is to win the title, but Pecco knows how to handle pressure well. Martin is very fast, he has a direct contract with Ducati, perhaps he has less pressure, but he is certainly not the type who is satisfied.”

“Where will the epilogue be? “I believe in Valencia, unless things happen that we don’t want, because these are very fast guys who will give everything until the end.”

