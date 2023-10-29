October 28, 2023

Pecco Bagnaia’s words after the Sprint

Pecco Bagnaia commented to Sky Sport on seventh place in the Sprint Race in Buriram: “I didn’t find the clutch in the place I would have expected, it released later than normal. It’s a carbon clutch, it varies a lot compared to the temperature. Being very hot in Thailand, it may be that it has a different release. I think it was a coincidence, but in this way I lost on reactivity”.

Then he complained about the duel between Johann Zarco and Alex Marquez: “Nowadays if you don’t start well it’s tough, at the first corner I found myself bottled up, I tried to put myself in the best position, but when someone coming from the outside comes to close you down it’s difficult. Then afterwards Zarco overtook me a bit at the limit. I lost time there, but especially after when Johann had a fight with Alex Marquez: we lost a life there. A useless brawl, but it happens. I left for those two seconds that prevented me from fighting for the podium…”.

“The others make better use of the rear tire at the start and have a bit of difficulty at the end, while I did the opposite. In the middle phase I was faster but not enough. When you start badly and lose time it’s difficult to come up. But it’s we’ve been going strong all weekend and I feel good: I expected more, but today I understood many things, especially in sector 3. We’ll see on Sunday with the hard tyre, which I’m always feeling better with. We’ll have to be smart and good at getting out of the way. certain fights we must not end up in” concluded Bagnaia.

