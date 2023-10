The Zwols Supporters Collective (ZSC) is sounding the alarm about the safety of supporters in the PEC Zwolle stadium during the match against Feyenoord yesterday. The reason was the assault on a steward during that match by PEC Zwolle supporters. After the assault, that club closed a section in the stadium in consultation with the police and the municipality, resulting in people being locked up. According to supporters, this led to dangerous situations.