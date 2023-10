PEC Zwolle lost a closed practice match against SC Heerenveen 1-0 on Wednesday afternoon. The winning goal was scored twelve minutes before time by Amir Ismaïl. The match was played at Skoatterwâld sports park, the training complex of SC Heerenveen.

