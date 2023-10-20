A home on wheels powered by 100% electric energy, capable of being parked without needing to be anchored to the car and with a propulsion system that helps relieve its own load. It sounds incredible, although you have to be able to pay for it. $109,000 is what the Pebble Flow costs, an electric caravan that can only be enjoyed in the United States, but with such a peculiar technological display that it well deserves to be told. 2,800 kilos in weight, 7.62 meters long and double engine.

The Pebble Flow is an electric caravan to anchor the car and enjoy a portable and sustainable home. It is powered by an integrated 1 KW solar panel, and is also compatible with AC/DC charging plugs. To complete its power system, as in electric cars, it has a regenerative braking system to charge while towing.

So far, nothing out of the ordinary in an electric caravan. The peculiarities begin from the moment of hitching. This caravan works by itself, since we control it remotely. This means that, to hook it up, you just have to “drive” it to the car. It automatically aligns and anchors to the tow ball. How is it controlled? With our mobile phone and the remote control integrated into the Pebble application.

The second peculiarity that we find in it is a double motor system. This allows you to park “autonomously” (we are the ones who control it remotely, but it does not need to be anchored to the car to park). This system has another second purpose: to allow the vehicle to relieve a good part of its load. This, especially thinking about the impact that towing a caravan weighing almost three tons would have on an electric vehicle, makes a lot of sense.

Inside we have capacity for four people, a kitchen (ceramic hob, microwave, laundry room, etc.), LED lighting, storage compartments, and everything necessary for life. The bed converts into a desk equipped with USB-C sockets and, curiously, the caravan’s own software is updated via OTA through the application.

Beyond curiosity, this Pebble opens the door to the electric caravans of the future: self-propelled, with autonomy to park without needing our own car and powered by solar energy.

Image | Pebble

