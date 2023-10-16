Suara.com – PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) has prohibited all cadres, members and supporters of Ganjar Pranowo from holding demonstrations at the Constitutional Court (MK). The instructions were issued before the Constitutional Court decided on the lawsuit regarding the age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Secretary General of the PDIP DPP, Hasto Kristiyanto, said that the ban on demonstrations was very important because the Indonesian people were taught the philosophy that good will be proven and bad will show itself.

In addition, he said, politics should be based on the interests of the nation, not the interests of individuals, families, or groups.

“When political ethics, norms of truth and goodness for the public interest are violated, it will become a topic of conversation among the people, and a moral force will be created. So why are you doing a demonstration? Just pay attention to the decisions that have been taken,” said Hasto in his statement, Monday (16/10/ 2023).

“If the principle of statesmanship of Constitutional Court judges is pawned for other interests, then there will be political karma. Furthermore, the institution could lose its legitimacy, and in the end the people will make corrections,” he continued.

Nevertheless, Hasto said, PDIP itself believes that the Constitutional Court judges will maintain their integrity, and will not add new content because the function of legislation is the right of the DPR RI together with the government.

“The Constitution also has a spirit, it has noble goals for state governance, which is why it will have serious implications, even political karma if it is violated,” he said.

Apart from that, he also highlighted the issue of security provided by the National Police and TNI at the Constitutional Court Building ahead of the verdict. According to him, this was too much.

“Excessive security should not be needed as long as the constitution is truly upheld, and there is no vested interest and statesmanship is put forward,” he said.

“So instead of demonstrating, it is better for us to form a belief that whoever sows the wind, will reap the storm,” he continued.