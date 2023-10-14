Suara.com – Sad news came from Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) politician Gembong Warsono, who reportedly died on Saturday (14/10/2023). Kingpin died of illness.

Meanwhile PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto stated that the name of the vice presidential candidate to accompany Ganjar Pranowo would be announced at the right time.

Apart from these two news stories, a number of political news articles regarding developments in the presidential election were also selected by the editors on Saturday (14/10/2023).

1. Innalillahi, Chairman of the PDIP Fraction of the DKI DPRD, Gembong Warsono, Dies

Chairman of the PDIP Fraction of the DKI Jakarta DPRD, Gembong Warsono. (BETWEEN)

Sad news came again from Kebon Sirih legislators. The chairman of the PDIP faction of the DKI DPRD, Gembong Warsono, reportedly died on Saturday (14/10/2023).

This sad news was conveyed by Member of the PDIP Fraction of the DKI DPRD, Panji Virgianto. He said Gembong breathed his last breath while being treated at the Pertamina Central General Hospital (RSUP).

2. Remembering the figure of the late Warsono PDIP kingpin, Anies: He was dedicated to his duties

Chairman of the PDIP Fraction of the DKI Jakarta DPRD, Gembong Warsono. (Suara.cm/Chyntia)

Chairman of the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Fraction of the DKI Jakarta DPRD, Gembong Warsono, died on Saturday (14/10/2023). This news also caught the attention of former DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan.

According to the information received Suara.comGembong died at 01.30 WIB at Pertamina Hospital.

3. Fix! Vice Presidential Candidate, Ganjar Pranowo, Has One Name, PDIP Elite Gives Leaks

Hasto (center) when met at the Vasa Hotel, Surabaya, Saturday (14/10/2023). (SuaraJatim/Yuliharto Simon)

It is said that the PDI Perjuangan will soon announce the names of those who will accompany Ganjar Pranowo in the 2024 presidential election (Pilpres).

PDI Perjuangan Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said that one name had yet to be announced.

4. The PDIP Secretary General Just Smiled When Asked About the Issue of Gibran and Kaesang to Prabowo

Secretary General of the PDIP DPP Hasto Kristiyanto. (DOC DPP PDIP)

Secretary General of the DPP PDI Perjuangan (Sekjen PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto chose to respond casually to the issue of the growing strength of Gibran Rakabuming Raka’s name as Prabowo Subianto’s vice presidential candidate (bacawapres) in the 2024 presidential election.

He answered it, while smiling at the media who asked about the issue.

5. Consolidating PDIP in East Java, Hasto Leaks Ganjar’s Campaign Style Which Will Be Unique in the 2024 Presidential Election

PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto gave a speech during the 2024 DPR RI Legislative and Presidential Election Winning Coordination Meeting for DPR RI Candidates and Regional Heads and Deputy Regional Heads throughout East Java at the Vasa Hotel Surabaya, East Java, Saturday (14/10/2023). (DOC DPP PDIP)

Secretary General of the DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto revealed Ganjar Pranowo’s campaigning style during the 2024 presidential election campaign. One of them was staying in people’s homes.

This statement was conveyed by Hasto in his direction at the Coordination Meeting (Rakor) for the Winning of the 2024 Legislative and Presidential Elections for DPR RI Legislative Candidates and Regional Heads and Deputy Regional Heads throughout East Java at the Vasa Hotel Surabaya, East Java, Saturday (14/10/2023).

