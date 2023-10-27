Suara.com – PDI Perjuangan Secretary General (Sekjen) Hasto Kristiyanto confirmed that communication between PDI Perjuangan General Chair Megawati Soekarnoputri and President Joko Widodo or Jokowi was still ongoing.

This was conveyed by Hasto, while simultaneously dismissing the issue that Jokowi and Megawati were no longer communicating. Especially after a PDIP cadre who is also President Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka became vice presidential candidate alongside Prabowo Subianto.

Hasto said communication between Megawati and Jokowi had been established for a long time, namely 20 years ago.

“The communication is working, for 20 years (it has) been proven,” said Hasto at the Presidential Static Archives Study Center, Jakarta, Friday evening.

He explained that Megawati and Jokowi’s communication had been established since Jokowi was a party cadre who was nominated to run as mayor of Surakarta.

Then, PDI Perjuangan also appointed Jokowi as governor of DKI Jakarta and became president of the Republic of Indonesia for two terms.

“How about Pak Jokowi as mayor of Surakarta for two terms, as governor, as president for two terms, that’s right,” said Hasto.

According to him, Megawtai as General Chair and parents at PDIP always gave Jokowi love like his own child.

Furthermore, Hasto believes that Megawati’s love for Jokowi will never end.

“The commitment of a mother’s love that never ends,” he said.