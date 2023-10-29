Suara.com – Secretary General of the PDI Perjuangan, Hasto Kristiyanto, admitted that the PDIP was experiencing sadness because it felt abandoned by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as a cadre.

In fact, said Hasto, PDIP has so far given privileges to the number one person in Indonesia, including his family.

Through a written statement, Hasto initially conveyed the situation within the PDIP. He said that the PDI Perjuangan is currently in a sad mood, has a painful heart, and is surrendering to God and the Indonesian people for what is happening now.

“When the party’s DPP met with the ranks of the branches and branches as the lowest level of the party structure, many did not believe that this could happen,” said Hasto, Sunday (29/10/2023).

He then talked about the privileges that PDIP had given Jokowi. According to him, PDIP really loves Jokowi.

“We really love and give great privileges to President Jokowi and his family, but we have been left behind because there are still other requests that have the potential to violate good practices and the constitution,” explained Hasto.

“At first we just prayed that this wouldn’t happen, but it turned out it actually happened,” he added.

According to Hasto, initially PDIP chose to remain silent. But then he dared to speak out after hearing what a number of figures had to say, including Butet Kartaredjasa, Goenawan Muhammad, Eep Syaifullah, Hamid Awaludin, Airlangga Pribadi and others along with constitutional law experts, pro-democracy figures and the civil society movement.

“Finally we dared to express our feelings,” said Hasto.

PDIP, he said, believes that Indonesia is a country where the people are devoted to God. Indonesia is a spiritual country. Here morality, the value of truth, loyalty are at the forefront.

“What happened with the entire chain of Mas Gibran’s candidacy, was actually political disobedience towards the constitution and the Indonesian people. All of this was combined with legal engineering at the Constitutional Court. I myself received recognition from several political party chairmen who felt they were holding the trump card. There were those who “I say my life time is only daily; then there are those who say the harsh pressure of power,” he said.