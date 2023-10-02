These almost two weeks of great discounts at PCComponentes make it the perfect time to renew computer components, buy a TV or get that appliance that you already had your eye on for your kitchen

There is little left for Amazon Prime Day in October where the American giant will eclipse all attention, and many stores take the opportunity to launch sale periods before or during the event due to the traction it generates.

At PCComponents, from October 2 to 15you will enjoy numerous discounts on almost all the products in its catalog, focused, of course, on components and peripherals, consumer electronics, TV, household appliances…

After the starting signal, these are the most interesting offers that we have seen based on the discount percentage, the quality and popularity of the product, trying to cover the entire catalog.

iRobot Roomba i7 with automatic emptying station for €479 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for €299 SanDisk 2TB USB-C portable hard drive for €110 Raspberry Pi 4 Model B 2GB for €85 Logitech HD Pro C920 for €65 LG Ultragear 27 monitor ” for €165 Xiaomi Smart Tower heater for €65

iRobot Roomba i7+ with automatic emptying station for €479

Buy Roomba i7+ (-48%)

Now the Roomba, in addition to making a map of your house, which allows it to control which rooms it cleans and when it cleans them, vacuuming everything with great power and not leaving a single hair of your pet on the floor, empties itself thanks to its emptying station.

This allows you the luxury of not worrying about it for weeks, and now, at an outrageous price with a 48% discount.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 for €299

Buy Lenovo IdeaPad 3 (-33%)

Limited time offer that will surely end quickly, as units are limited. This IdeaPad 3 is a very affordable laptop but with everything you need to perform office tasks or light editing without frustration. It has a 15.6″ Full HD screen, an i3, 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD. Just for the components, this price is crazy.

SanDisk 2TB USB-C portable hard drive for €110

Buy SanDisk 2TB portable hard drive (-50%)

Great discount of 50% discount for one of the portable hard drives that we have recommended the most at ComputerHoy for being compact, resistant to falls, fast, because it has a USB-C connection, and that, now thanks to the offer, you will be able to purchase 2TB at the price of what the 1TB version cost. It is ideal for working remotely or for university students.

Raspberry Pi 4 Modelo B 2GB por 85€

DepositPhotos

Buy Raspberry Pi 4 (-22%)

Any discount is always good, but even more so if it is on a product that has been almost impossible to obtain in recent years due to lack of stock due to the chip crisis. Now we find the latest model for only €85, which makes it a good gadget to tinker with or use as a server, computer to control your smarthome or as a device to learn robotics.

Logitech HD Pro C920 por 65€

Logitech

Comprar Logitech HD Pro C920 (-40%)

Anyone who has ever streamed on Twitch or has searched for the best webcam for Zoom or derivatives will most likely know the Logitech HD Pro C920, as it is the most famous and popular webcam on the Internet. Now, with a 40% discount, it is a fantastic opportunity for your colleagues to stop seeing you blurry in remote meetings.

LG Ultragear 27″ Monitor for €165

Buy LG Ultragear 27″ (-33%)

Probably one of the best quality-price gaming monitors on the market right now. It has it all: VA panel, 1 ms response time, 165 Hz refresh rate and compatible with AMD FreeSync. The VA panels stand out for the purity of their blacks and their high contrast. For €165 it is impossible to find something better. Of course, being Full HD and 27″ it will fall short of resolution if you want to use it for reading and writing a lot, but for movies and playing games it is ideal.

Xiaomi Smart Tower heater for €65

Buy Xiaomi tower heater (-34%)

We recently recommended the Xiaomi tower fan, but soon we will need their heaters. This one, in addition to being beautiful, compact and very cheap, has a power of 2,000W and oscillates at 70 degrees, so it can cover an entire room for example.

