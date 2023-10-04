PcComponentes brings out its greatest potential in offers in campaigns such as Orange Days, where you can get lower, in some cases unbeatable, prices for electronic devices. Now, before Amazon’s Prime Offer Party, we find numerous sales on smart TVs, computers, mobile phones and more.

This is how Samsung makes money: the secret is in the IPHONE

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 FX707VU4-HX028

This gaming laptop has a 17.3 inch screen, FullHD resolution and 144 Hz rate, weighing a total of 2.3 Kg. Of course, it does not come with an operating system. Its price drops from 1,599 to 1,399 euros.

Inside, mount the Intel Core i9-13900H, accompanied by 32 GB of RAM and 1 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage. For the graph, use the dedicated one NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050. It also has Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6, HDMI port, USB 2.0 and three for USB 3.0.

ASUS TUF Gaming F17 FX707VU4-HX028 Intel Core i9-13900H/32GB/1TB SSD/RTX 4050/17.3”

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Medion Erazer Engineer X20 MD35356

If you opt for a desktop computer, this model has the processor Intel Core i7-12700, along with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM divided into two slots and a 1 TB of NVMe M.2 SSD storage. To play everything in maximum quality, it has the graphics card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 con 8 GB GDDR6.

For the operating system, it comes with Windows 11 Home, so we save having to buy a license. At the connectivity level, it has Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, three DP 1.4 ports, six for USB-A 3.2, two for USB 2.0 and two headphone outputs. Its price now is 1,199 euros.

Medion Erazer Engineer X20 MD35356 Intel Core i7-12700/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX 3070

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Xiaomi TV A2

A very accessible smart TV in which we find a 50 inch IPS LCD panel with peripheral LED backlighting and 4K UHD resolution. In addition, it has 8 bits + FRC and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It is also compatible with Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG.

Integra Android TV 10 as an operating system, in addition to two speakers with 12 W of power and support for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. It has three HDMI 2.0 inputs, 2 USB 2.0 ports, Ethernet, optical audio output, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0. It can be obtained for 50 euros less and already 299 euros.

Xiaomi TELEVISION LED 50 TV A2 ELA4801EU Smart TV 4K UHD

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

realme narzo 50i prime

This mobile with 6.5 inch LCD screenHD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, it has the Unisoc T612 octa-core processor, accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage, as well as a specific layer for the low-end called realme UI Go Edition and based on Android eleven.

The battery has a 5,000 mAh capacity. In the photographic section there is not much to tell, because it only has an 8 MP rear sensor and a 5 MP front sensor. It has a very low price of 59 euros.

realme Narzo 50i Prime 3+32GB – Large 5000 mAh battery, 16.5 cm (6.5”) full screen, Unisoc T612 octa-core processor, 8.5 mm ultra-thin design, Dark blue, does not include a adapter

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Samsung 870 QVO SSD

The storage unit manufactured by Samsung for your computer is SSD type and it has a precise ECC algorithm that allows much more stable performance.

With a 1TB capacity, is compatible with any desktop or laptop that supports a standard 2.5-inch SATA form factor. It has a reading and writing speed of up to 560 MB/s and 530 MB/s, respectively. From its usual 77 euros, it goes to 54.99 euros.

Samsung 870 QVO 1 TB SATA 2.5 Inch Internal Solid State Drive (SSD) (MZ-77Q1T0), Black

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide economic benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | Samsung, realme, ASUS, Medion and Xiaomi

In Xataka Selection | Without waiting for the Prime Offer Party or Black Friday, you have this gaming laptop with i5 and RTX3060 for less than 800 euros

In Xataka | 25 fantastic setups that prove that placing two (or more) monitors in surprising positions makes a lot of sense