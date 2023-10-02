Like every time Amazon prepares an offer campaign, PcComponents has its own counterprogramming plan, with its Orange Days and offers as interesting as those of the online commerce giant. Here are today’s most interesting flash offers. The most varied, for those looking for a coffee maker, an iPhone, a laptop and even for those who are looking for the best price to get the latest FIFA.

iPhone 12

Currently is the best time to get an iPhone 12 if we want a cheaper option to enjoy iOS. It is the outgoing model in the Apple catalog this year and therefore it can be said that its prices are clearance prices. PcComponentes offers us in these Orange Days the 256 GB for an interesting 729 euros. It is a 25% discount that is equivalent to 250 euros less than the previous 979.

This model offers us a screen is 6.1 inches and type OLED. Ride the Chip A14 Bionic from Apple itself and has a double rear camera, 12+12 Mp that records video, in 4K HDR Dolby Vision. It is also waterproof and dustproof, it offers fast and wireless charging, or by MagSafe.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Apple Watch Series 8

Another of those discontinued this year by Apple is its Apple Watch Series 8. This is therefore the best time to buy last year’s watch, which in its 41mm GPS-only version can be ours for only 359.99 euros, with a 27% discount, (about 139 euros less than the previous 499).

With an always on screen, it has an S8 chip and offers better autonomy, fast charging, electrocardiogram or oxygen measurement among other features.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS, 41mm)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL6

For those looking for a very economical laptop, PcComponentes has this basic but balanced Lenovo IdeaPad 3 15ITL6 for only 299 euros with a 33% discount, equivalent to 150 euros discount which makes it go down from the previous 449 euros.

This device has a full keyboard and 15.6-inch Full HD screen, although it comes without an operating system. Ride a procesador Intel Core i3-1115G4 eleventh generation, with integrated Intel UHD Graphics, in addition to a somewhat fair 4 GB of RAM, and an SSD with 256 GB capacity.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

LG 29WP500-B

And if it’s a monitor we’re looking for, we even have an excellent offer for an ultrawide model like the LG 29WP500-B. We have it for 169 euros, with a 32% discount equivalent to 80 euros less than the usual 249.

Within this format, this monitor is a very economical option, with a 29-inch diagonal, Full HD resolution on an IPS panel, a 75 Hz refresh rate, 5 ms response time and a brightness of 250 cd/m2 plus FreeSync compatibility.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

WD Black SN770 2 TB

We can also give extra agility or capacity to our PC or laptop with an SSD like the WD Black SN770 that PcComponentes offers us a discount on the capacity of the 2 TB. It has a 47% discount on the usual 169.99 euros. This leaves us 80 euros cheaperspecifically at 89.99 euros.

This SSD is NVMe type and is designed for gaming equipment above all, although it is perfectly valid for any computer. With it we will have a PCIe Gen3 interface, excellent energy efficiency and sequential reads and writes of 5150 MB/s and 4850 MB/s respectively.

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

FC24 for PS5

If you have a PlayStation 5 and want to get this year’s FIFA update, you will already know that the classic EA Sports sports game has changed its name and has been renamed FC24. If you are wanting to start your own league with the most current lineups and want to spend a little less when purchasing it, take advantage of it, as PcComponentes has it cheaper.

Right now you can buy it for 68 euros instead of the usual 79.98 euros. It has a 14% discount that translates into about 12 euros discount.

EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition PS5

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Philips L’OR Barista LM8012

PcComponentes offers us today a capsule coffee maker like the Philips L’OR Barista LM8012 in white for only 49.99 euros. It has a 57% discount, equivalent to about 69 euros about the usual 119.

This coffee maker is a capsule model capable of preparing two cups at a time with its double loading system. It has a one-liter tank and offers 19 bars of pressure. It also has an automatic capsule detection system.

Philips Barista Coffee Maker Compatible with Single or Double Capsule, 19 Bar Pressure, 1 L Tank, Includes Tasting Kit, White (LM8012/00)

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

If you sign up for Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 49.90 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority access to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | Apple, Lenovo, LG, Western Digital, EA Sports, Philips

In Xataka Selection | Amazon’s Fire TV, Echo and Show devices are ahead of the Prime Offers Party: you can now buy them at a discount

In Xataka | Buying guide for making backup copies: hard drives, NAS and USB flash drives for backups of your devices