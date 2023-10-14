This same week, Amazon Prime Day was celebrated, which on this occasion has been renamed as Amazon’s Prime offers party, where we have been able to find numerous products at really attractive prices. However, the month of October will also be remembered for the fantastic promotions that PcComponentes is carrying out on its Orange Dayswhere we can find authentic bargains.

DRIFT GAMING DR300 -DR300BL-Professional Gaming Chair, Leatherette, 3D armrests, Class 4 Piston, tilting, Adjustable Height, Lumbar and Cervical Cushions, Black/Blue Color

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

In addition to the classic discounts on gaming components and peripherals, there is currently a promotion that stands out above the rest, such as the Drift DR300 chair. Right now we can get this fantastic model for just 99.99 euros, which represents a discount of 140 euros compared to its RRP (239.99 euros). Although yes, it is a very limited offer, and currently only 30 units left.

This Drift gaming chair is a high-quality model, and it will be ideal for taking care of our health while we remain seated to enjoy video games, when working or with any other task we perform in front of the computer screen. The first thing that stands out is its support, high quality FOAM filling with which it will offer a truly comfortable experience, and which will be complemented by the lumbar and cervical cushions that it includes.

This backrest has an inclination of up to 135º, more than enough to adopt a more casual posture than the classic 90º. Also has some 2D armrests, which will allow us to adjust their height and depth, so that the posture of our arms falls comfortably on them. Finally, note that this is a model with a class 4 gas piston, thanks to which it will support a maximum weight of 150 Kg.

Remember that you can subscribe to Amazon Prime totally free for 30 days (later 49.90 euros per year).

Super offers available today

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 2023 FA507NV-LP041 AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX 4060/15.6″

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Sapphire PULSE AMD Radeon RX 6600 8GB GDDR6

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

HP OMEN 40L GT21-0005ns AMD Ryzen 7 5800X/16GB/1TB SSD/RTX 3070

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide financial benefit to VidaExtra. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Imagen | Operation

In VidaExtra Selection | Prime Day is over, but not the Orange Days of PcComponentes: this NVMe SSD compatible with PS5 is reduced to its all-time low

In VidaExtra | Assemble the best Gaming PC for less than 1,500 euros in 2023 What to buy? Tips and recommendations