In a new move of genius with the seal of Elon Musk, X is once again launching a new measure in its guidelines for new accounts that will come into effect experimental in New Zealand and the Philippines. And no, the decision is not good news for users, since all those who want a new Twitter account to interact they must pay.

1 dollar a year to hate

Directly from the official X support account it has been announced that the company has started a test program with which to charge all those users who create a new account in X the modest price of 1 dollar annually. This is a subscription for which you will charge for the use of the service, since, otherwise, you will not be able to publish posts or interact with other users. The exact price in each country will be:

New Zealand: $1.43 NZD per year Philippines: ₱42.51 PHP per year

It is important to emphasize this nuance, since Accounts can continue to be created at no cost (so X would continue to expand its user quota). The limitation will be to interact on the social network, since, If the subscription is not active, you will not be able to reply, like, or publish new posts..

Starting today, we’re testing a new program (Not A Bot) in New Zealand and the Philippines. New, unverified accounts will be required to sign up for a $1 annual subscription to be able to post & interact with other posts. Within this test, existing users are not affected. This… — Support (@Support) October 17, 2023

Will the environment improve?

Charging $1 a year may be such a strange amount that it might insult some users, but if you think about it, it could even serve as a filter for bots and haters. Having to pay (no matter how small the amount) could stop the creation of temporary accounts that limit themselves to insulting and searching for hate on the Internet, although perhaps the best way to combat this is more effective monitoring (which means more expenses).

The company has assured that this measure is not intended to generate profits, but rather to protect the environment from spam. Although what is clear is that they seek to minimize operating costs and obtain benefits as quickly as possible.

The right to collect

They have accustomed us very badly. After many years of enjoying a tremendously popular service without paying anything, the arrival of Elon Musk has done nothing more than cut all those free privileges to start charging for them. And it makes more sense than it seems if we take into account that large companies used the service practically as a call center in which to solve problems by chat, and at no cost.

It may suck to lose something that was previously free, but the company has every right in the world to charge you for it. Another issue is being able to monetize the service in other ways, but that is something that should be reproached to its manager.

Be that as it may, it seems that the obligation to pay for using Because no, Mastodon has not achieved it.

Fuente: X

Via: TechCrunch