Do you live renting? Do you find it difficult to pay the rent every month? Is it the house you wanted, or the one you have been able to afford? There are many worries that plague a tenant, which accelerate aging.

The study analyzes official data from the United Kingdom Household Longitudinal Study (UKHLS) and responses from the British Household Panel Survey (BHPS).

These studies collect data such as the problems that tenants have when paying the rent, the way they deal with the landlord, how comfortable they are in the house, whether they are cold in winter and hot in summer, whether the facilities are in good condition, whether They live where they want or where they can, if it is an area with pollution, etc.

Paying rent gets old

What is interesting about the study is that the information is associated with the available medical records of the respondents, from whom blood samples were taken to analyze DNA methylation, a measure of biological aging, as explained by IFL Science. This data covers 10 years of respondents’ rentals.

The results of the report are quite worrying. Biological aging is accelerated twice as much in a person who lives as a renter, compared to someone who is unemployed.. And half compared to a smoker, compared to a person who does not smoke. Paying rent is like smoking 6 months a year.

The study explains that One of the things that worries tenants the most is the unexpected increase in rent.. That they cannot pay it and have to move.

As a positive fact, This accelerated aging is reversible, but it is necessary that landlords and the laws do something on their part. Recommend set limits by law on rent increases, and improve the conditions under which houses are rentedon heating and cooling, insulation, and repairs.

Paying rent gets old. A study says so, but surely many long-suffering tenants had already realized it…