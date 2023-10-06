The Starbreeze Studios main patch for Payday 3 (find our Review here), which includes over 200 fixes and quality of life improvements, was delayed. Initially was scheduled for October 5thbut will now be released by mid-October to “ensure its stability”. Below is the statement from the developers:

The patch requires some changes that would require us to re-certify the console.

Unfortunately, PS5 bonus content cannot be redeemed until the patch is released. With this delay, it’s possible that other patches, including two more scheduled for October and November, will be delayed. It remains to be seen whether Syntax Error, the first Paid DLC for the co-op shooter, will arrive again in December. Below is an overview via Steam:

Payday 3 is the highly anticipated sequel to one of the most famous cooperative shooters of all time. Since its release, players of the franchise have been able to experience the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist. This is what makes the title a cooperative FPS experience like no other. Return to the world of crime as the Payday gang, the envy of his peers and the nightmare of law enforcement. Several years after the end of their reign of terror over Washington DC, they gather once again to face the threat that forced them out of their early retirement. Give in to your desire for fame and riches and go wild in PAYDAY 3. In addition to gold, cash, jewels and any other valuables you come across, you can develop an impressive collection of weapons, cosmetic items and awards.

Payday 3 is available for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 e PC, insieme a Game Pass.