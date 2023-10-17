Depending on the province where you live, you will pay more road tax.

We are creeping towards November. And before you know it, you’ll be eating chicken at Christmas and celebrating the New Year with champagne. Well, January 1 is not very far away anymore. This means that some things will become more expensive again. In 2024, motor vehicle tax will increase (again) in a number of provinces. It is not yet one hundred percent known for all provinces, but it is known for a number of them.

North Holland

The largest increase is for the residents of North Holland. Too bad. One consolation is that this was the cheapest province in terms of MRB and that remains the case. Even with the increase. The provincial tax will be increased from 67.9% now to 77.4% in 2024 on top of the national rate.

Depending on your car, it will cost an average of a few tens of euros more per year. With an A-segment car the difference is about 15 euros, with a heavy Range Rover you will pay about 84 euros more per year. Owners of an electric car will enjoy an exemption from MRB for the last year in 2024. Motorcyclists will pay about 2 euros more in MRB.

Groningen

From the cheapest province to the most expensive province when it comes to the MRB. Groningen! Although Groningen is the most expensive to date, the province has decided to freeze the motor vehicle tax rate for a period of four years. As a result, the people of Groningen do not have to deal with an increase.

South Holland: new #1

By freezing the rates, South Holland will be the new number 1 in 2024. South Holland will be the most expensive province in 2024 when it comes to motor vehicle tax. The rate goes from 95.7 percent to 98.7 percent. Some nuance, this is an expectation. It is not one hundred percent certain yet.

Other provinces

In addition to Groningen, the rates in the provinces of Flevoland, Friesland, Gelderland, Limburg, Noord-Brabant, Overijssel, Utrecht and Zeeland will remain the same. In short, the pain mainly affects residents of North Holland and South Holland.

