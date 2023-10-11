Bedroom furniture expert at the Online Basement store, Nick Shacklock, explained that prevention is better than cure, and revealed the signs that indicate the presence of the insect, and how to avoid it.

rankness

Bed bugs are small brown insects that feed on blood, usually at night. The pesky critters are known to hide in places like bed frames, mattresses, clothing, furniture, and even behind pictures. The main indicator of the presence of bed bugs is an unpleasant odor. If the bedroom has a strong, musty odor, it is likely due to bed bugs.

Bed bug shells and white eggs

One sure sign of a bed bug infestation is seeing clusters of small white spots. Look for bed bug eggs, which are small and white in color and can be smooth and pearly to the touch. Although bedbug eggs can be found singly, they are often found in groups. Similar in size to a grain of salt. Consider keeping your room cool, because the lower the temperature, the longer it will take for the eggs to hatch. Bedbug eggs usually hatch within 10 days, so get rid of them before they hatch.

Bloodstained sheets

Having blood stains on your bed is one of the first signs that you have bed bugs. Check your sheets and pillows for small dots or reddish-brown spots.

Bites

Bedbug bites cause severe itching. Red marks or rashes on your body are indicators of the presence of the insect. The bites often form a straight line across part of your body, which is a distinctive feature of a bedbug bite.