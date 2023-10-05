Paw Patrol World is the next title that we will see land on Nintendo Switch regarding the Paw Patrol universe. During these days we have witnessed the premiere of the Supermovie in cinemas, exclusive material from it, and also a new Guinness record achieved.

The star animation franchise for children and all dog lovers, has also wanted to land on Nintendo Switch. From Ruetir.com we have had direct access to the game and we have recorded direct gameplay for all of you.

If you want to know more information about the PAW Patrol game on Nintendo Switch, visit this link. If you want to follow our complete coverage of the franchise you are invited to do it through the web. Paw Patrol World is shaping up to be one of the most unique and incredible games we can see on Nintendo Switch.

Perfect for lovers of the dog saga, and for that children’s audience that nourishes Ruetir.com so much, and who will also be the readers of tomorrow.

Details PAW Patrol World en Nintendo Switch:

Available for €39.99 in the PEGI 3 eShop Compatible with the Pro controller Languages: Japanese, English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Dutch, Portuguese, Chinese Download size: 3060.00 MB

Via: YouTube