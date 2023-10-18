The Paw Patrol universe is one that continues to grow over the years. Beginning as an animated series for a children’s audience, the work made the leap to the big screens by Paramount Pictures, and has since expanded also in the field of video games with PAW Patrol: World. With the premiere of the Supermovie in theaters in the United States and Latin America, and its soon to be released in Spain this October 11, we wonder what the next Paw Patrol movie after the Supermovie.

In this article we will not only review the exclusive content of the Supermovie and the impact that this series is having on public of all ages. The franchise recently broke a Guinness record, and has been adapted to a broader audience, what would its next big release be like?

PAW Patrol and its next movie

The incredible success of the Paw Patrol among children and owners who love dogs and animation is more than palpable. His recent achievements are visible, and Paramount has it as a gem about to continue being polished. The Paw Patrol Super Movie won’t be the last one we see by far. With its release still recent, and less than a week before it hits Spanish cinemas, we can’t help but think what a future film could be like.

The Super Movie will tell us the adventures of PAW Patrol and how our favorite pups get new superpowers. A new story, new costumes and lots of fun. The Paw Patrol is expanding and several adults have already had their eye on it in theaters. Most likely the future movie not only worry about the youngest audience, but also take into account adults for its future release in a few years.

New characters. New city and incredible environments. New powers, vehicles and roles for the most famous dogs of the moment. The possibility of expanding further to the adult audience without losing its natural essence.

What can we expect from the future of the Paw Patrol saga?

Paw Patrol is a saga in continuous growth and expansion. From Paramount They wanted to continue exploring different possibilities with the franchise. From movies, the famous television series, merchandising, collaborations with large chains like Burguer King and more. Until the jump into the world of video games on Nintendo Switch with PAW Patrol: World. The future of Paw Patrol looks promising, despite the fact that we recently received news about the delay of PAW Patrol 3.

Will it expand to more areas?

Without a doubt, this is a question that many fans have been asking themselves. And even viewers who had always seen the franchise from afar and as something exclusively for children. At Ruetir.com we believe that variety and different audiences are rich, and key to being able to progress and bring incredible series, games and projects. The case of Paw Patrol does not remain “a series for children”. It remains a project that could break a Guinness record, which managed to bring together children, adults and lovers of dogs and animals in general. To a franchise, a brand that has been and will be present in countless areas.

That is why, yes, the Paw Patrol will surely continue to expand in style.

Its impact on the TV series

This is a doubt that many have. Will we see characters from the Supermovie present in the future TV series? Liberty with her powers, the new costumes and vehicles of the Paw Patrol, and countless elements that to this day have not been present in the series. The future of Paw Patrol remains to be seen, but it is in its prime. And as soon as there are more details about PAW Patrol 3 and the series, from Ruetir.com we will continue to inform you. But that is for another article.

