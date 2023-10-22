Paw Patrol is one of the most extensive and visualized animation projects of the moment. Since the premiere of the Supermovie, it has become one of the most searched animated franchises on the internet. With an increasingly varied and curious audience, it wouldn’t be bad to delve a little into the secrets and mysteries that the city hides from us. saga de Nickelodeon y Paramount. Who has not only made the leap to the big screen in addition to having his own TV series, He has also wanted to enter the field of video games.

In this article we will review the human ages of the puppies and main characters that currently make up the Paw Patrol. Would you like to join us?

*Let us remember that the ages of the characters in Paw Patrol do not take into account the conversion that is made in our reality. For example, if Chase is 7 years old, in Paw Patrol it is as if he were 7 human years old.*

Ryder

Ryder is the boy who captains and created the Paw Patrol in the beginning. Without Ryder, Paw Patrol would not have existed. In the animated project of the franchise, this character has 10 years and he is an expert in technology, innovation, research and has created all the improvements that we have seen in the Paw Patrol over time.

Chase

Chase is a German Shepherd and has a total age of 7 years. In the series this dog is treated as if he were this age (according to the age of a child). However, if we stick to what it would be like in reality, 7 years in the life of a dog would correspond to 44 years of life of a human.

Marshall

Marshall is aged between 5 and 6 years, and he is a Dalmatian. This dog is a favorite for Paw Patrol fans. If we convert it into human age guided by the age pattern that exists in real life, it would have a total of 40 human years.

Rubble

Rubble is another of the puppies that is most present in the Paw Patrol, although his role is more playful. He is an English bulldog and He is 5 years old in the series. What translated to the dog age of our reality would be 36 years.

Rocky

Rocky is one of the most important dogs in PAW Patrol and is a mixed breed. He is in charge of taking care of the environment and provides a key role to many children and the general public who watch the show. He is 6 years old, so his conversion to human age would be 40 years.

Zuma

Zuma is a peculiar Labrador puppy, as he has some pronunciation problems, but he has managed to become one of the favorites of the youngest members of the Paw Patrol. It has a dog age of 5 years, so in human years it would be 36.

Skye

Skye is the most famous female protagonist of the PAW Patrol, and also one of the most visible faces of PAW Patrol. Her breed is Cocker Spaniel, she was the first female character before she arrived at Everest. He is 5 dog years old, which would be 36 of a human’s life.

Everest

Everest is a Husky 7 years and appeared in a stellar way in the series. She stole the spotlight in many chapters. If we change his dog age to the human age, we would have Everest count at 44 years old If I were human.

Tracker

Tracker is a brown chihuahua 4 years, which has a more secondary role in the Paw Patrol and has been one of the latest additions. In human age, this puppy I would be 32 years old.

Liberty

Liberty is one of the most charismatic characters we have had the pleasure of seeing in the Paw Patrol Super Movie. Although it is now that he has achieved greater prominence, We can’t know her exact age, although she seems younger and inexperienced than most of the pups that make up PAW Patrol.

Triple to the mess

This trio of puppies appeared in the Super Movie, conquering the hearts of all Paw Patrol fans. In addition, Triple Trouble’s dream is to be members of PAW Patrol when they grow up, which gives us to understand that these puppies surely have 1 year 0 2what in human age would be 15 and 24 years respectively.