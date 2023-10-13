The Paw Patrol has taken cinemas by storm with the premiere of the Supermovie. And not only that, it has managed to become one of the most successful animation franchises of recent times. Taking huge leaps in his animated series, making shake the international box office, and also expanding into the field of video games. With the arrival, for example, of PAW Patrol: World on Nintendo Switch, of which we brought you exclusive gameplay a few days ago.

In this article we will try to delve even deeper into the Paw Patrol characters seen so far, and that They have become the most loved by the public, both children and all ages. The Paw Patrol has come to stay and cover more and more, Paramount’s success has been evident.

Marshall

He has been the favorite character for years for almost the entire Paw Patrol community. He is the one in charge of leading and being in every dangerous situation. In addition, its striking design and attractive personality make it the favorite dog of the little ones. He is a firefighter, so it is a joy for children to see him on screen. Additionally, some adults can also confirm that Marshall is their favorite puppy in the entire franchise. Furthermore, his humor encompasses practically the entire essence of Paw Patrol.

Chase

One of the most visible faces of the Paw Patrol, and who at the moment takes the entire show. Chase is the police dog and therefore has an innate quality to be the leader of all the pups. For these reasons, and for having a super cool suit with the Super Movie, he has become another favorite along with Marshall in capturing the attention of millions of viewers. Furthermore, being one of the most attractive faces of the Paw Patrol, many already associate his appearance directly with the animation franchise of the moment.

Liberty

Liberty is one of the puppies that has been most successful with the arrival of the Supermovie. If before the show and the attention of the female audience went to Skye, Liberty seems to have taken her position as “queen” of the Paw Patrol. Although he is not at the level of Marshall or Chase, this character is undoubtedly one of those who has grown the most over time, and finally has the prominence he deserves.

Skye

Skye is one of the most outgoing girls in all of PAW Patrol. An icon for many boys and girls, who He has gone deeper into his story with each film. In fact, in the Supermovie he gets many close-ups and is one of the most important characters and loved by the community. Her striking pink color has made her the image of Paw Patrol over the years along with Chase.

Ryder

Ryder is the main architect of the Paw Patrol. Without him no organization would have ever existed nor would the series have taken place. He is essentially the most essential character of all, although he is not the protagonist of the show.Yes, it is true that it steals a lot of attention. And more than deserved. Also in the Supermovie he has a good role, although he is overshadowed by the Patrol itself sooner rather than later. It is the reference in which many children see themselves reflected when they are watching the series or any of the movies.

Rocky

Rocky has a great educational burden within the Paw Patrol. Although at first in the series he was not one of the favorites, Over the years and thanks to taking care of the planet and showing a weakness towards caring for the environment, they have catapulted him as one of the favorites of the entire saga.

Zuma

Zuma is another favorite pup of the Paw Patrol community. He is a companion inseparable team that over the years has become one of the most beloved. In general, all the members of the Paw Patrol are loved by the community, but Zuma is one of the most special puppies there is, since he has some problems when it comes to speaking. Something that can make many children feel reflected in the character and included.

Triple Mess

This trio of pups has gotten a lot of the attention in the latest Paw Patrol movie. Nano, Tot and Mini are three Pomeranian puppies (two brothers and a sister) who make up the Junior Patrollers. They are very young, full of energy and always ready to jump at the slightest opportunity.. His dream is one day be part of the Paw Patrol, but they have no idea how to get it. Liberty decides to take them under her wing and turn them into fluffy little rescue machines. Although they are small, Nano, Tot and Mini turn out to be great heroes.

Tracker

This is one of the latest puppies to make an appearance in the Paw Patrol. It is a puppy that focuses its skills on detecting when someone is in danger thanks to his work as a hunting dog. He is very intelligent and has incredible guiding gifts to guide the group. His current symbol is a compass that will allow him to orient himself correctly when he is lost.

Katie

Katie is another of the human characters that make up the range of protagonists of the Paw Patrol. She is Ryder’s friend and loves animals.so she is always willing to take care of the entire Paw Patrol.

Other notable characters

The Paw Patrol universe is extremely broad and each year brings us very juicy and interesting news. In this way we have been able to witness the departure of new characters and the rise of others who were more overshadowed at the beginning. That is why in the end, choosing your favorite characters from the Paramount Pictures animation franchise is somewhat subjective. What is your favorite?

Rubble

Everest

Victoria Vance

Delores