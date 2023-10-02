The Paw Patrol Super Movie. Distributed and produced by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon, it has already had its first days of glory at the box office in the United States, Canada and Latin America. In Spain it will be launched on October 11, 2023. And that’s not all, since it has swept the box office compared to other big titles.

A few days ago we shared an article with exclusive content about the Supermovie, and apart from this we also informed you about The Creator, a film by the director of Star Wars: Rogue One. Well, it seems that these days in America have been busy. At least for our canine friends who They have managed to impose themselves on several films like the one mentioned above.

The Paw Patrol film has raised, up to the time of writing this note, nearly more than 47 million dollars internationally. According to Paramount, the production of the film would have cost around 30 million of dollars. So the investment has already been more than satisfied. And we haven’t even been there a week and its release is still pending in other countries. The Creator, on the other hand, has raised a total of $14 million in the US and about 18.3 million adding the total with other countries.

