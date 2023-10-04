The Paw Patrol is on the crest of the wave right now. After the premiere of the Supermoviethe success that its exclusive content has had, and the news that the animated series is going to land soon on Nintendo Switch, it is logical that its popularity will skyrocket.

And not only that, a few days ago they managed to break a very special Guinness record. Well, as if that were not enough and we are not happy with this type of achievement, The Paw Patrol is now also going to be sweeping the locals of Mexico with the arrival of some new nuggets.

This addition also comes along with the collaboration that the Paw Patrol has made with Burger King, carrying the franchise to the little ones and to different places in the world. A collaboration that seems to continue bringing us more surprises.

This time it was the turn of our colleagues from Mexico, so if you are residing there and are curious, It wouldn’t be bad if you ordered one of these King Jr menus and tell us how the experience seemed to you.

We also invite you to follow all our direct coverage of the Paw Patrol on the web. One of the biggest premieres from Paramount Pictures in recent years.

