Paw Patrol is a franchise that is constantly changing. AND also expanding in different areas. A few days ago we gave you a special article about the PAW Patrol Super Movie, thanks to the content that Paramount Pictures gave us to provide our community with all the information possible. Likewise, we offered you a direct look at the new Paw Patrol game for Nintendo Switch. Taking into account that the Paw Patrol is attracting an increasingly larger audience, it would be interesting to analyze what the future holds for us.

That is why in this article we will take a look at the new characters and roles that the future of the Paw Patrol franchise. If you are a fan of the series, you will love this article, if not we leave you the following here to take a look at:

The powers that the Paw Patrol has

The Paw Patrol has left us new powers and leading characters with the Supermovie. Until now These were the powers that we could see in most puppies that make up PAW Patrol:

Chase: He is the one who has the power to run and move faster.

Liberty: The power of this puppy is secret, but it is linked to flexibility and versatility.

Marshall: Control the power of fire.

Zuma: Has the ability to control the power of water.

Rubble: Has the power to control sound.

Skye: The strongest cub of all, and she can also fly.

Rocky: Has the ability to join objects and attract them.

Characters who could be even more powerful

In reference to the previous section, if we stop to analyze which puppies are they may have new superpowers, in fact the list covers all the pups that currently make up the Paw Patrol. At this moment we can only speculate on what the new powers and roles that we may see in the future of the Paw Patrol may be:

The possibility of controlling time. Using telekinesis The power to control and read minds. A power based on light and another on night. The ability to breathe infinitely underwater or in space.

And many more possibilities, since the imagination has no limits, and creativity can bring us great things. Leave us your opinion or favorite powers that you would like to see in comments.

New characters?

Just like we have seen in the Supermovie, It is most likely that in the future of the Paw Patrol we will be able to see new characters (both humans and dogs), who acquire a new leading role in the Paw Patrol franchise. A franchise that, although it has received some delays with respect to PAW Patrol 3, continues to expand looking to new horizons.

Answering the question: Yes, we will have new characters for the Paw Patrol, because it is a matter of continuing to update and advance.

bringing new plots, interesting characters and roles with which the viewer (regardless of their age, although it is focused on a younger audience), can feel more identified.

A landing on Switch that has expanded the franchise

The new Paw Patrol game has also landed on Nintendo Switch. Thanks to Outright Games we have been able to give a first look at the new installmentwhich tries to cover a new space in an industry that is increasingly expanded and has a greater range to satisfy audiences of all ages and tastes.