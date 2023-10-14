The defender explained to Canal+: “Everyone believes in me: the club, my teammates and the coach. This is reflected in my performances and I feel really good at Inter. San Siro is exceptional”

Benjamin Pavard has absolutely no regrets about leaving Bayern Munich to “marry” Inter. He admitted it during an interview with Canal +. “I spent seven years in Germany between Stuttgart and Bayern Munich, the club where I won everything and played with great champions. I grew as a footballer, but above all as a man. However, the time had come to change, to discover a new country and a new culture. And Inter was the ideal solution for me: it is a legendary club that played in the last Champions League final.”

AMORE INTER

Greeted with affection by the fans, he reciprocated on social media and on the pitch: “Italy is the country of defenders and I will learn a lot here. I wanted to play in a three-man defence, to be the first to set up the action. Inter in its history it has had great defenders, people like Walter Samuel and Javier Zanetti, a legend of the club who still works there. Everyone believes in me: the club, my teammates and the coach. This is reflected in my performances and at Inter I feel really good. San Siro is an exceptional stadium and it excites me to take the pitch there. The number 28? It’s my birthday, March 28, and I started with this number at Lille. I hope to do excellent things at Lille too. Inter with the 28”.