Holland-France is also the match between the owners of the Nerazzurri right wing. They have already played four times together, and are among the best at the start of the season

Francesco Sessa

13 October – MILAN

At the Nerazzurri they are usually one in front of the other, or next to each other in certain situations in the defensive phase with the five-man line. Pavard and Dumfries, the masters of Inter’s right wing, will be against each other tonight in Holland-France, the top match in group B of the Euro 2024 qualifiers. Transalpini in first place with 15 points after five games, Orange behind with nine with one less challenge: important match, with many intriguing intersections. Dumfries, for example, will have derby rivals Reijnders alongside him. On the other side, the two Hernandezes, Theo and Lucas, should be starters.

dumfries and renewal

—

Challenge with a lot of Italy and a lot of Inter, also considering the presence – from the bench – of Marcus Thuram. Pavard is in the running for a place from the first minute, in France they say Jonathan Clauss, defender born in ’92 for Marseille, is the slight favourite. No doubts for Dumfries however: it’s difficult to give up Denzel at the moment, considering the excellent start to the season. At Inter he is among the best, in the league he scored two goals (against Cagliari and Sassuolo) and provided several assists, including the decisive one in the Champions League for Thuram’s goal against Benfica. A performance that has led the Nerazzurri to start discussions for the renewal of the contract (expiring in 2025) until 2027.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

THE NEW AXIS

—

A year later, in 2028, Pavard’s contract expires. The Frenchman was an important investment in Inter’s summer, he is the defender chosen by the club to fill the void left by Milan Skriniar, who moved to Benjamin’s France. Crossroads upon crossroads. The former Bayern Munich player has already conquered the Nerazzurri world, starting five of the last six matches between the championship and the Champions League. “Benji the Inter fan” (as he was renamed by the fans, using the words chosen by the player himself on social media during the days of his arrival in Milan) takes off the Nerazzurri for a few days and returns to wear the France shirt, worn 51 times in his career. Should he play against the Netherlands, he will exchange a few glances with Dumfries: the two have already played four times together on Inzaghi’s right wing. They are building a new understanding and have, in fact, bypassed the very precious Darmian: Matteo was the starter in Istanbul, now he has to deal with the new couple. An axis that can be Inter’s present and future. But tonight, for once, they will be opponents.

October 13 – 12.51pm

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED