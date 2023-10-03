SUMEDANG VOICE – Para Bonek highlighted the performance of Persebaya Surabaya’s foreign striker, who never scored goal after goal.

The striker in question is Paulo Victor, who was unable to score a goal when Persebaya Surabaya played against Dewa United.

While wearing the Bajul Ijo uniform in the BRI Liga 1 competition for the 2023/2024 season, Paulo Victor only scored one goal until the 14th week.

Of course, this is considered strange for Bajol Ijo supporters considering that the Brazilian player has a position as a striker.

Now various rumors have emerged that mention Josep Gombau’s desire to build sharpness in Persebaya’s attack line.

Moreover, the second round of the transfer market will soon open, there is news circulating that Paulo Victor’s fate will be determined during the Persebaya vs Persib Bandung match.

If he does not contribute goals then he will be expelled from the Persebaya Surabaya squad.

Mika, the FC KTP player who was rumored to soon be wearing the Persebaya Surabaya uniform (source: @liga_dagelann)

Meanwhile, there are rumors that the foreign player being targeted to replace Paulo Victor is Mika Junco Martinez, who is currently still under contract with FC KTP in the Finnish league.

This news came from a post from an Instagram account @liga_dagelann, which stated that two foreign players would be dropped.

The two players in question are Paulo Victor and Dusan Stevanovic, both of whom were brought in by coach Aji Santoso.