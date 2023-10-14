Physical frailty, family quarrels, a second father (Mino Raiola) who is no longer with us. Testosterone positivity, a probable sad epilogue to his career, was preceded by many negative signals: the star with the smile is just a memory

Saturday 7 October, derby day, day of dreams, catchphrases and emotions. Turin is full of grenade and black and white shirts that mix in the festival of rivalry and colours. In Piazza San Carlo a boy wearing the Juventus number 10 is at a certain point attracted by a black jeep: Paul Pogba is inside, wearing transparent glasses (we don’t know if out of necessity or fashion) and staring into space. The boy shyly asks him for a selfie, almost ashamed, he motions to come closer. He poses without saying a word, available and impassive. Time for the photo, then his driver-companion takes him away. In the meantime, a small crowd has gathered around the jeep. Someone shouts to him: “Come on Paul, hold on, don’t give up”. Inside that car there is the faded image of a champion, the face of resignation and a year and a half to forget.