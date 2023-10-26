loading…

The Chinese Communist Party is increasing patriotic education in schools, universities and religious institutions across the country to quell internal political challenges to President Xi Jinping. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – Communist Party China moves to increase “patriotic education” in schools, universities and religious institutions across the country, including in Hong Kong. This is to reduce internal political challenges to President Xi Jinping’s government.

A Radio Free Asia report, citing the Xinhua news agency, revealed the practices of China’s ruling party.

The second draft of the “Patriotic Education Law” has been submitted to the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress for review, with the aim of “increasing identification with our great motherland, the Chinese nation, Chinese culture, as well as the Communist Party.”

According to analysts, the draft will almost certainly be passed by Parliament, which also contains a specific clause about targeting “clergy and religious believers”.

A top Chinese official has also called on Hong Kong leader John Lee to announce more “patriotic education” measures in his annual policy speech next week.

The law also refers to “self-confidence,” a keyword promoted by Xi Jinping, whose “cultural thought” includes an emphasis on traditional Confucian values ​​found in classical texts.

This happened when Xi Jinping launched a national campaign to increase the ruling party’s involvement in cultural output at every level, in a manner that many compared to Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution in the 1966-1976 era.

Still from Radio Free Asia’s report, it was stated that the draft law—if fully implemented—could lead to more patriotic propaganda in schools, institutions and places of worship, which are also targets of Xi Jinping’s “religious sinisterization” policy, including in Hong Kong.

According to analysts, this likely marks the further development of the cult of personality around Xi Jinping, whose “authoritarian” style and 180-degree departure from economic policy over the past four decades has triggered economic hardship for many, along with a mass exodus of citizens. China country.