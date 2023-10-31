In the movie Aquaman 2, actor Patrick Wilson repeats as Orm, but it is already his third DC Comics character.

While the future of the DC Comics universe is in a moment of transition under the direction of James Gunn and Peter Safran, Warner Bros. still has several exciting projects in the pipeline, and one of the most anticipated is James Wan’s Aquaman 2. This film promises to be an exciting underwater adventure and marks the return of Jason Momoa as the aquatic hero, Arthur Curry, and Patrick Wilson as his brother Orm.

In the first installment of 2018, Patrick Wilson played the big villain, however now the hero will need his help and they will have to team up against an even bigger threat.

But… This is the actor’s third character in the DC Comics films.

Patrick Wilson is a great friend of Zack Snyder and that is why the visionary director hired him to play Dan Dreiberg / Night Owl in the adaptation of Watchmen (2009). But in addition, he lent his voice to the President of the United States in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), so along with Orm, he is the third character in an adaptation of this comic book franchise.

Patrick Wilson

The role of President of the United States was small, but it shows how well he usually works with directors, since he has also collaborated a lot with James Wan, in horror sagas such as The Warren Files and Insidious. That is why he did not hesitate to hire him for his first installment of Aquaman and now he will repeat in the sequel, where he will demonstrate his charisma and the chemistry he has with Jason Momoa.

Aquaman 2 will be released on December 22, 2023.

In addition, it must be remembered that Patrick Wilson is beginning his career as a director, since he has been in charge of Insidious: The Red Door (2023).