For those who don’t remember, Patrick Stewart and Tom Hardy met on Star Trek and it seems like they didn’t get along very well.

In a surprising revelation, Patrick Stewart, the legendary portrayer of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek, shared his thoughts on Tom Hardy, who played the villain Shinzon in the 2002 film Star Trek: Nemesis, in his new memoir titled “Making It So”. Stewart not only called the film “particularly weak,” but also offered a unique insight into his experience working with Hardy.

In his memoirs, Patrick Stewart recalls that Tom Hardy was a young London actor at the time and that his performance as Shinzon did not provide him with any exciting scenes. What caught the attention of the veteran actor the most was Hardy’s behavior on the set of Nemesis. Stewart revealed that Hardy was somewhat reserved and did not interact socially with the cast. He didn’t say “Good morning” or “Good night” and spent most of his time in his trailer with his girlfriend. However, Stewart clarified that Hardy was not hostile, just a little distant, which made establishing a relationship with him a challenge.

Reveals a moment that sums up his behavior.

Patrick Stewart shared an anecdote about Tom Hardy’s departure at the end of his role in the film, commenting that he left without ceremony or subtlety. At that time, Stewart expressed doubts about him to his co-stars Brent Spiner and Jonathan Frakes, stating that he thought they would never hear from him again.

Tom Hardy y Patrick Stewart

However, time proved Patrick Stewart to be completely wrong. Tom Hardy, despite the difficulties at the time, has achieved great success in his career, starring in hit films such as The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and Inception (2010), as well as in the Venom franchise. . This career evolution has shown that Stewart underestimated Hardy, and the actor has expressed that he was “terrified” during his time on the set of Star Trek: Nemesis, an anxiety that ultimately contributed to his convincing performance.

Do you want to return to the character?

In another turn of events, Patrick Stewart, known for his love and dedication to his role as Captain Picard, revealed that he would like to play Picard again in a Star Trek film. Although the series is being made in television format, Stewart has expressed his desire for the cast to return to film and expand on the elements of season 3 of the series, providing a fitting farewell to the characters.

Although there is no official confirmation yet about a Star Trek: Picard movie being produced, Patrick Stewart’s idea has generated interest among fans and raises the possibility of an exciting continuation for the beloved franchise.