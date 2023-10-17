Actor Patrick Stewart has played Professor X numerous times, but before accepting the role he had no idea who the X-Men were.

Patrick Stewart, widely known for his portrayal of Jean Luc Picard in Star Trek, also made his mark in the world of superheroes with his role as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men franchise. However, in his new autobiography, Making It So: A Memoir, the actor reveals his surprising lack of knowledge about the character and the team before accepting the role.

The X-Men movie, released in 2000, marked the beginning of a successful franchise and changed the landscape of superhero cinema. Patrick Stewart was approached by franchise producer Lauren Shuler Donner to play Professor X. However, according to Stewart’s account, she had no idea who the character was.

These are his words.

“Who the hell is that, Lauren? “I remember telling the producer of the X-Men franchise, Lauren Donner, when she suggested that she play Charles Xavier.”

“This conversation made as much sense to me as the one I had with Steve Dontanville all those years ago, in which he asked me why Gene Roddenberry wanted to meet me. Charles Xavier? The X-Men? He didn’t have a damn idea what was going on.”

“Lauren patiently explained to me that X-Men was going to be a big-budget movie based on a Marvel Comics superhero team. “Charles Xavier was the creation of comic book legends Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.”

“He is a telepath and paraplegic who exists in a world where mutants represent the next phase of human evolution, but face discrimination and intolerance due to their superhuman powers. He oversees an academy called the Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters and a strike force of fellow do-gooders called the X-Men. “He’s the guy who puts the X in X-Men.”

Patrick Stewart as Professor

As we can see, the lesson has been learned quite well.

Will he return in a future film?

The last time we saw Patrick Stewart as Professor X was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Although he belonged to a different Earth than the main one in the Avengers movies. So, despite his death, an epic comeback cannot be ruled out. As for example in Deadpool 3 (2024) or Avengers: Secret Wars (2027).

