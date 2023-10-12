The German giant who arrived from Aarhus played only a handful of minutes in the championship opener against Monza. In his role Inzaghi has many solutions, in the meantime he works hard waiting for another opportunity

A taste of Italian football, Serie A, San Siro and Inter, on the first day of the championship against Monza. Then, nothing. Who is he, Yann Bisseck? The German defender who arrived from Aarhus, a Danish team currently seventh in the table, is currently a mysterious object. He has the patience of the strong, as demonstrated by the words spoken a few days ago to Geissblog, a Cologne news website: “From the first training sessions I understood that I had to test myself first and that I couldn’t even think about playing, I have to be patient” . While Inzaghi’s rotations expand (think of Asllani and Klaassen), he continues to fall behind: how much space can there be in the season?

THE INVESTMENT

Bisseck’s adaptation is progressing well. He is learning Italian, which will allow him to feel more and more part of the Inter world. But on the pitch, in terms of football, he says little: against Monza, on August 19th, he came on in the 84th minute with the result already on ice after Lautaro Martinez’s brace. For the rest, he hasn’t been seen: among the outfield players, he is the one with the fewest minutes played after Lucien Agoumé, on whom, however, the club’s project is very different. Bisseck was purchased for 7.5 million (payable in three years), half a million more than the value of the release clause included in the contract with Aarhus: an important investment, with an eye above all on the future.

NOT JUST STICKS

In November Bisseck will turn 23, the contract with Inter is long, until 2028. So, no rush. Also because the German had to start almost from scratch, after the numerous injuries that convinced him to divert to Denmark to try to put himself on display and so it was, as demonstrated by the call from the Nerazzurri club. At Cologne he was a promise and in Germany he is highly regarded: at the Under-21 European Championships (in which the Germans made it out of the group stage) he was a very important starter and captain. The problem, so far, is that there is ruthless competition at Inter: on paper he would be the deputy Bastoni, but with the exception of the match against Monza he has been “overtaken” by other solutions. In three matches, Inzaghi inserted De Vrij in place of the former Atalanta player during the match, moving Acerbi to the centre-left. And in San Sebastian, against Real Sociedad, Dimarco came on in the second half as the left-footed arm with more push, to try to recover the deficit. In short: behind Bastoni, Inter has no shortage of solutions. Yes: the impression is that Bisseck will have to be very patient.

