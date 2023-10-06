Pati Chapoy, lover of entertainment journalism, has already thought about the day when she will no longer be present as host of the program “Ventaneando”, she is sure that They will have the scoop on the program in which he has worked for 25 years.

“I have always commented that I am not going to miss the news of my death and it will surely be on the Ventaneando forum or doing an interview,” he told the magazine “Qué”; the 74-year-old driver He has overcome all kinds of circumstances in the TV Azteca program, which has been a benchmark for entertainment on Mexican television.

Faced with questions about what has been said on more than one occasion, and with more force recently, about his possible retirement, Chapoy emphasizes:

“I don’t have to stop for anything, I mean that I am not fertile ground for fear or for any emotion that forces me to stop. I do want to make that very clear.”

If Pati Chapoy died in the “Ventaneando” forum, His colleagues already have the instructions of what they should do, nothing about stopping the transmission of the program, On the contrary, there must be coverage, just as they have done over three decades with celebrities.

“This is what I tell my colleagues, if something happens to me here (in the Ventaneando forum), nothing about cameras being cut off or anything, they automatically resolve the situation and we give the news,” he considered.

Pati Chapoy the association that many make of her with “gossip”, It is not something that the host dislikes, since she recognizes that morbidity is part of the nature of the human being, so she considers the memes that circulate about her on the networks funny.

“What the general public forgets is that we are all born with a burden of morbidity because the comment in a house is always gossip about what is happening around us, ‘You saw that the aunt arrived, you saw that she changed her hair’, we are always like that.”

vll

Themes

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions