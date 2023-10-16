loading…

The patent polemic reveals a deep surveillance scheme in China. Photo/REUTERS

BEIJING – China is known as a country that closely monitors all movements of its citizens at all times and in all corners of the country.

In fact, this surveillance reportedly penetrated into private homes. Although it has been widely investigated by scholars, journalists and human rights activists, the ability to document this strict surveillance by Chinese authorities is diminishing.

More and more material is being classified by China, and companies such as Hikvision and Alibaba are also actively hiding the operational details of their collaboration with the government in the field of surveillance technology.

However, there is one aspect that China still cannot hide, namely patent rights.

While it is true that Chinese companies may choose not to patent their new surveillance technologies to maintain confidentiality, such a decision will only expose them to potential imitation by Western companies and other competitors.

Patents relate to public records and must be explicit. Any ambiguity may result in rejection of patent registration. Patents require a detailed explanation of what technology will be protected and patented.

Joss Wright, an Oxford professor specializing in Internet Studies, along with colleagues; Valentin Weber from Germany and Gregory Finn Walton from Canada, tried to research patent registrations submitted by companies in China.

Examining Chinese patent applications over the period 2010 to 2021, Wright and two colleagues presented their findings in an article published on July 28, 2023, in the special journal Internet Policy Review.

Quoting from the Greek City Times, Monday (16/10/2023), their investigation discovered a surprising fact: a repository containing more than 5,000 patents regarding surveillance technology.