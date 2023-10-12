Undoubtedly interesting news in relation to Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has offered more official details about its new mode.

In the text that we leave you below, we can take a look at the confirmed details of Party Play, the app’s new multiplayer mode. This is what is known for now:

Soon, Pokémon GO will introduce a feature called Party Play. Currently, no specific details regarding Party Play have been provided. An image and a short teaser video have been shared as a preview. Niantic is expected to reveal more information in the coming days on the Pokémon GO channels.

Los dataminers have found this: Party Play allows Trainers to create groups of up to 4 Trainers and earn bonuses and rewards while playing with the group. You must be close to the party host to join, and you can join by using a code or scanning a QR code. You can see other party members on the world map and can decide whether or not to share your location and avatar. When playing in a group, you use your quick attacks to gain group power, which increases the damage of your next charged attack. You can also complete group challenges to earn rewards, although we don’t know what the rewards are.

What do you think?

