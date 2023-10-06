Have you ever played Gang Beasts? No? If you haven’t done it yet, you really should. And to pass the time, considering that it is paid, In the meantime, you could try Party Animals via Xbox GamePass, the new video game from Recreate Games. Both works, as if they were a mystery, are considered by the public as party games to be played in the company of a few friends, or alone. For the occasion, we tried Party Animals with the online cooperative mode, challenging an exaggerated number of people from the other side of the world and taking them, giving them and often doing both; sometimes with blunt weapons, and sometimes using only his fists. It must be said thatone way or another, there we have a lot of work to do to explain to the whole world who was right and whoInstead, he was wrong.

Recreate Games is a development studio transplanted to China, which, looking at Gang Beasts and similar works, tried to replicate the same atmosphere, fully succeeding. However, Party Animals effectively follows its path, surprising and partly managing to pleasantly involve through a simple yet effective game grammar. The animals to use, in this sense, are cute: for those who are not too familiar with terms of this kind, it means that they are “Beautiful to look at”, “Cuddly”, “To hold tightly to the chest without ever letting go”. Here, perhaps without holding them too tight to your chest, unless you want to get punched in the snout.

Party Animals: three modes, a package that works and engages

Without beating around the bush, Party Animals has no story mode. We therefore leave aside any analysis of the story and characters, because it concentrates all its energy on something else, especially on the methods. Some would think that three would be too few, but instead they work superbly. All are designed for multiplayer, and each is fun and engaging. In Last Standas the title suggests, players face each other in various arenas with slaps, kicks and with blunt weapons of all kinds, constantly harming themselves. Not too dissimilar is the arcade mode, where two teams of four users each fight wildly in dedicated maps, until the rival team is defeated. Afterwards, there is the Team Score, with games in which you have to obtain as many points as possible and continue the adventure.

Even if they may be few, in reality these first initial modes – considering that the title will be supported in the near future – are still functional for the purpose, and reaching the goal without too many ceremonies. Each mode is designed to push the player’s skills to the maximum, and just like in Gang Beasts you use headbutts or punches, pushing enemies out of the arena to gain the upper hand and thus conquer the coveted podium. Put like this it seems easy, but it isn’t at all: the work does not leave time to prepare too much for victory which pushes the player to let himself go with other challenges, creating that typical aura of multiplayer video games that always manage to insinuate themselves into the psyche of those who cannot help but explore every corner of what is actually proposed. And so it also happens with Party Animals, which does not exaggerate at all in its presentation and instead follows a simple line of dialogue, using a typical language that reaches the goal and is engaging, so much so that it is addictive in the long run and detailed from many points of view.

Yes, there are microtransactions. Unfortunately!

Every victory must be conquered, as well as one’s space within the production. It is not easy to be able to completely manage yourself, especially at the beginning, but what works excellently is the randomness of the various missions that are faced over the long course within the Recreate Games video game. We are not talking about a work that innovates a genre, and often, unfortunately, you could run into extremely complex microtransactions to get out of the way. Nothing too intrusive, of course, because you can choose whether or not to buy an object, but the reasoning that pushes a player to buy instead of just playing to get something is the most anachronistic thing there could be in a game. a work that puts fun on the plate as the main focus of its playful structure. Nothing serious, anyone uses it, and games of this caliber survive also thanks to operations of this kind, sometimes useful but too often intrusive.

Despite the existence of these choices, because in fact we are talking about choices, within the production there is the possibility of accumulating Biscuits, or the money inside it in map after map, which can be spent to obtain skins, emotes and much more . In short, in the store you can customize your animal alter ego to your liking, and let’s say that you can indulge yourself as you wish. One can become a duck, a dog, a kitten or, alternatively, a gorilla. We focused on the cat, our favorite animal, a creature as agile as it is lethal, especially for those who own one. As we mentioned before, the work is chock-full of maps: there are a lot of them, each of them often linked to a single setting and a dedicated arena, in which you can do what you want and follow your favorite mode.

Even though we were often disconnected, also due to servers that were not particularly stable, we were able to have fun within the production, beating up anyone and causing damage worthy of the best multiplayer title on the market. Simply put, we spared no expense, and we gave a hard time to anyone. At the moment, there isn’t much else within the play structure: further modes could be added within the work, thus giving you more to enjoy and spend time on. Alternatively, to make everything even more attractive it could be smart to even make the video game completely free-to-play, as has already happened with other productions. The future of Party Animals, at the moment, is still to be written.

Piattaforme: Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S e PC

Sviluppatore: Recreate Games

Publisher: Source Technology

A simple and layered party game, with three engaging and fun modes to enjoy together with someone and a few friends. Unmissable for those who loved Gang Beasts in the past and cannot do without works of this caliber. In essence, it could kidnap you and instead prove itself as a video game to be inserted between one work and another. Everyone might like Party Animals.

Review Overview

7.8