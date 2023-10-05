The municipality wants to allocate 8.7 million euros to preserve the cultural-historical Bogenhal (1972) on the IJsselhallen site. The building must become a hotspot for activity, meetings and entrepreneurship. Councilor Rots: “The Bogenhal is a reminder of the history of the cattle market. This place gives identity to the neighborhood. We will use the Bogenhal for small-scale office functions, catering, circular economy and creative and smart manufacturing industry. Past – present – ​​future come together here. This makes the place of value for all of Zwolle.”