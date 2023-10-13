From the return of a villain to the possibility of going beyond France: all the unanswered questions posed by the end of Lupine: Part 3

Let’s get serious, but without losing the casual touch. Lupine has just completed its third season and leaves the public with more questions than a Lost finale. Has Assane Diop (played by Omar Sy) sacrificed himself to give his mother Mariama, his wife Claire and his son Raoul a better life? And that’s not all, dear friends!

Hubert Pellegrini, the villain who never tires

Hills explosive of the plot is the unexpected return of Hubert Pellegrini, the villain from Assane’s past, who turns out to be his “cell neighbor.” Imagine being in prison and, boom!, your archenemy appears next door. Pellegrini, the guy who framed Assane’s father for stealing a necklace in season two, is back to put an interesting twist on the saga.

Hubert Pellegrini has reappeared, turning the next cell into his new scene of evil. One of the questions The biggest thing that the third season leaves us with is how this whole plot between Assane and Pellegrini is going to develop. There was such an unexpected twist that the guard even handed Assane a photo of his teenage self, along with a mysterious letter from “a neighbor.” What a bomb!

The unknown of the future of the Diop family

Where will Assane’s family hide now that he is in prison? Bruno and Manon, now free of problems, sold a black pearl and bought their gym in Marseille. But the future of Mariama, Claire and Raoul is up in the air. Will the action remain in Paris or will the big leap be made to another location? How intriguing!

The other character that leaves us on tenterhooks is Jean-Luc Keller. After a dispute atop the Arc de Triomphe, both he and Assane end up behind bars. This man has been a bad influence since Assane entered that gym at 17 years old. Will this be the end of Keller in the series or will she have a redemption next season?

Will Benjamin and the detectives be in the next season?

And we can’t forget Benjamin, Assane’s colleague and partner in crime. This guy is the right hand man, the technical brain behind Assane’s misdeeds. How will they come together for her next big hit? AND What will happen to detectives Sofia and Guedira? Both characters have been fundamental to the plot. Will they appear again in a fourth season?

It’s time for conjectures and fan theories. With so many loose ends, it’s hard to imagine that Netflix isn’t already preparing a fourth season of Lupine. In the end, we’re left with more questions than answers, which makes the wait for next season’s announcement even more exciting.

Lupin, the French Netflix series that introduces us to Assane Diop, inspired by the literary character Arsène Lupin, has become a global sensation. It is no surprise that the mix of intrigue, suspense and action has captured the imagination of fans. Omar Sy, who plays Assane, has been a real magnet for the audience, giving us a charismatic and complex protagonist. The series has also been acclaimed for its intelligent script construction and unexpected twists that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Not only has it broken audience records, but it has also put French television production on the international map, demonstrating that non-Anglo-Saxon series have a lot to offer. In summary, Lupin It has been positioned as a gem in the Netflix catalog and a milestone in contemporary television.

And remember, all seasons of Lupine are available on Netflix.