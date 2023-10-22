Pars feels guilty for Rivdan’s death. A police officer was going to impersonate Salim so that public opinion would believe that he was going to serve his sentence and not that, in reality, they were setting him free in exchange for Defne’s freedom.

Prosecutor Seçkin was the person who authorized his partner to impersonate Salim and cannot bear this harsh burden: “If I had not allowed it, he would still be alive.” Furthermore, his partner had just told him that he was going to propose to Özge and he cannot help crying when he finds the ring that he was going to give to the young woman.

To avoid more deaths, and immersed in pain, Pars decides to remove him from the case, although the prosecutor Kaya does not seem to be paying attention to him. Prosecutor Seçkin goes further and makes a tough decision: he is going to resign as chief prosecutor of the Istanbul district!

Pars believes that he is not up to this important position and writes the letter with his resignation, although he leaves it stored on the desk in his office. When will he deliver the document and tell Ilgaz and Derya about his decision? Will it be final?

