Parque Warner Madrid premieres Crime Alley: Night of Chaos, a passage of innovative and immersive horror with Batman’s supervillains: Catwoman, Bane, Harley Quinn…

Parque Warner Madrid has had a year 2023 with double premiere: in spring its new roller coaster, Batman Gotham City Escape, premiered, and in autumn a new passage of terror, Crime Alley: Night of Chaos.

This passage has debuted this Halloween 2023 season, and can now be visited. In it we will immerse ourselves in the darkest alleys of Gotham Citywhere the most impressive villains await us Batman…

Although there are many horror passages, including in Parque Warner, Crime Alley is different. In the words of the park director, Diego Gracia“unlike the usual passages, this experience is completely immersive.”

Why Crime Alley is such a special place of terror

Crime Alley usa lighting, sound and visual effects in innovative ways and rarely seen in a passage of terror. It’s not just walking down a dark hallway getting scares from time to time: Crime Alley combines narrativetechnology and the actors’ own talent to make it a unique and different experience.

It is a long passage, ten minuteswhich emulate the alleys of Gotham on a night of chaos, a treacherous cityscape filled with iconic DC villains such as Scarecrow, Bane, Poison Ivy, Catwoman, Harley Quinn or Ra’s al Ghul.

“With ‘Crime Alley: Night of Chaos’, we have created a passage of terror that redefines the limits of the imagination, immersing visitors in the dark and captivating world of Gotham City,” says Diego Gracia, director of Parque Warner. ” Our goal is to deliver a thrilling horror experience with innovative sound and visual effects and pioneering design and technology.”

Crime Alley is open throughout the Halloween season, which began on September 30 and runs through November 1. You can visit it any day, not only in the “Scary Nights” (although it is an additional payment ticket).

It is expected that, after the high investment of Crime Alley (whose sign crowns the park’s Gotham Plaza), the passage remains permanent in Warner Park, as is the case with the Warren Filesalthough it is not clear if it will be seasonal (like the It passage, which only operates on certain busy occasions).