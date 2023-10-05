Parque Warner Madrid could recover its Cercanías line (connecting again to San Martín de la Vega): the Community will proceed with the restoration of the station abandoned in 2012 and puts on the table that the service be recovered.

Parque Warner Madridthe theme park located in San Martin de la Vega, 35 kilometers from the capital, has just turned 20, but is now living its best years. If things continue to go uphill, one of the most in-demand facilities could return: the Cercanías train.

According to Telemadrid, the Community of Madrid has communicated, following the execution order issued by the San Martín de la Vega City Council, that it will proceed with the restoration of the building of the old Parque Warner Cercanías station, abandoned since its closure in the year 2012.

The work will consist of a partial demolition of endangered elements of detachment, blinding of access holes, complete cleaning of the building and parking and facade repaireliminating graffiti and damage.

The objective of the action is to avoid dangers due to its current state, but it is not ruled out that it could be restarted in the future. In a meeting held by the mayor of San Martín de la Vega, Rafael Martínez, and the transport minister, proposals for its repair and start-up would have been addressed.

“We know that its recovery can be very costly, but we believe that if there is good predisposition and collaboration between administrations, possible solutions can be proposed,” Martínez indicated.

Parque Warner Madrid has a bright future, but is it well connected?

Currently, there are few intercity bus lines to go to Warner Park by public transport from the city of Madrid, which leave from Villaverde Bajoor a direct Samar from Mendez Alvaro.

You cannot go to the park on foot, and it is common for groups to form at night. large crowds to catch the bus. If you miss it, the alternative is a taxi.

The growth of the park exacerbates the need to have a better connection, which would return San Martín de la Vega to the Community’s Cercanías network.

The split line C-3 opened in 2003, a branch that connected San Martín de la Vega and Pinto with the Parque de Ocio stop in betweenwhich cost 80 million euros, of which San Martín contributed 17.7… only to be left without Renfe nine years later.

In 2012, the train line was closed, citing an annual deficit of 3.3 million and an average number of passengers per day of 192. At that time, The park had around 1.2 million annual visitorsaccording to ABC, a figure that, if forecasts are met, would double in 2023 (they had 2.3 million in 2019) thanks to the work of Parques Reunidoswhich has managed the park since 2010.

The new 2023 attraction (which would probably have opened before if it had not been for the pandemic), Batman Gotham City Escape, has once again placed it as one of the most desired parks in Europe and once again at the same level as PortAventura on the Spanish scene ( which can be reached by train, walking from Salou, and which has five hotels).

In May 2023, when they opened Batman, its director Diego Gracia told us that they expected it to be his best season in history in terms of assistance, in addition to revealing that plans are still underway to raise a hotel and convert Parque Warner in a real vacation resort.