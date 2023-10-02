Speaking to Dazn, Marco Parolo spoke about Inter and Milan, comparing Lautaro Martinez and Rafael Leao

Marco spoke to Dazn’s microphones speech talked about Inter e Milancomparing Lautaro Martinez and Raphael Lion: “‘Inter struggled a bit thanks to Salernitana, a difficult match for the Nerazzurri until Lautaro broke the deadlock with a goal of exaggerated quality. Lautaro or Leao? I choose the Argentine: he is more mature, above all he is more decisive with his goals. The goals achieved, in Italy and with Argentina, have made him a super footballer.”

The former midfielder then concluded: “Leao, on the contrary, will never manage to score Lautaro’s goals, he will always be a supporting player: today I put Lautaro as a starter in any big league in Europe, but the Portuguese doesn’t. Sanchez and Thuram? The Chilean moved the opposing team a lot, wore out the defenders and if it spreads at the end it’s also thanks to those who worked at the beginning.” READ ALSO: Milan, the few doubts ahead of the match with Borussia Dortmund >>>