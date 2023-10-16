Park Beyonddeveloped by Limbic Entertainment and published by Namco Bandai, updates today with update 2.0. At the moment, it can only be downloaded on PC, and will also arrive on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series

Patch 2.0 brings a number of major improvements, including performance optimizations, camera behaviors, coaster creation, element placement and more, to give players the best possible experience possible. Today eXtreme also arrives, which adds a touch of madness and extreme sports to the title with new missions and many other innovations. Reviewed by our Ale, the experience was received positively by critics.

